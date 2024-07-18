Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vicky Meets… Toni Tod, wedding hair & make-up artist

How did you get into doing wedding hair & make-up?

I started hairdressing at 18, working in small local salons. I craved more creativity, so I pursued a BA (hons) degree in hair and makeup for TV & film. However, the demanding schedule wouldn’t be feasible with two kids, so I transitioned to wedding hair and makeup, and started my business in 2012. Since then, I’ve opened my salon in East Preston, been featured in multiple magazines, wedding blogs, won 2 business awards, and been a TWIA [The Wedding Industry Awards] regional finalist three times.

What do you love most about your job?

I love everything about the wedding industry, especially my brides. Every workday is filled with love, joy, and excitement. Helping brides feel confident and beautiful on their wedding day is an incredible honour.

Weddings season is upon us. What is the best advice you can give to a bride-to-be about hair and make-up?

Start prepping your hair, skin, and body well before the big day. Eat nutritious foods and stay hydrated for the best results. This preparation ensures you look and feel your best.

You use vegan/cruelty-free products. Why is this important to you?

I’m passionate about using vegan and cruelty-free products because I beauty shouldn’t come at such a high ethical cost.

What should brides consider when choosing a hair and make-up artist for their big day?

I find recommendations are always the best, as these will have come from people who have worked with the artist, and it’s a great place to start the research process. Then definitely look for recent online reviews, and stalk social media profiles to quality check their work. Never feel afraid to reach out in the DM’s to ask questions – this is also a good indicator if the person you’re considering is a good communicator.

What is the biggest challenge you have ever undertaken in your work?

One of the most memorable challenges was with a bride named Laura. She unintentionally lost a significant amount of weight, in the month leading up to her wedding, making her dress far too large, which she didn’t realise until the wedding day. I instructed the bridal party to notify key people about the delay and called a friend who owned a bridal boutique for advice. We managed to pin and stitch the dress with a neighbour’s sewing kit, and Laura was only 20 minutes late to the ceremony. This experience taught me to always carry a sewing kit in my bag!

What you do is highly creative. Are you creative in any other ways. Do you paint or sew or play an instrument for example?

I love dancing and dressing up, especially vintage. Additionally, I create and design all the artwork on my website, marketing materials, and social media accounts. I enjoy bringing my creative ideas to life.

How can we find out more?

Find me on social media or by visiting my website: www.tonitoddhairandmakeup.co.uk