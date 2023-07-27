How was the band born and what do you play?

I’ve played in bands forever and I wanted to create something a bit different.

I rang some musicians I hadn’t played with for many years and Supersonic Soul was born!

Supersonic Soul with Trevor sitting at the front, holding the bass guitar (Photo: Tim Reekie)

We then added vocalists and a horn section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We wanted to reflect our audience and so the age range of the band spans late twenties to late sixties.

I’m on bass, Vee, Kassie and Sophie are on vocals, Toby on vocals and rhythm guitar, Simon on drums, Jason on keys, Graham on guitar, Pete on trumpet and Nick on sax.

We play pure retro 1960s soul. Soul is loved by all ages.

You have the age group who remember the soul music of the 60s, and then those of the 80s who remember it from the film The Blues Brothers.

Later, The Commitments appealed to another age group, so its reach is really broad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And soul has a great feel-good factor that just makes everyone want to hit the dance floor.

How was the first gig?

We did our first gig at The Selsey Club and were immediately rebooked for October.

They said it was one of their best nights.

We are playing a few festivals this summer, and then we’re doing a charity event in Gosport.

We’re building a website now and we’re looking to play far and wide.

We are a big band and we make a big sound!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want to spread the joy of live music, so we’re up for everything; from pubs and clubs to weddings and functions.

What was your musical journey?

None of my family was musical, but at the age of fourteen I watched Top of the Pops and saw Europe perform The Final Countdown.

I went out and brought a guitar the next day!

I was lucky enough to live near John Hibbard, a professional musician, who generously gave up his time to teach me.

This meant I got to play with really good players from a young age.

I worked my way up to putting bands together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Supersonic Soul is what I’m putting all my effort into. It’s my passion.

What have been your musical highlights?

I have spent my whole life playing in bands, at venues ranging from The Dorchester in London to pubs.

But being asked to play base for Chris Farlow [of Out of Time fame] was special.

I have also played with a band at Blenheim Palace at an event hosted by Prince Edward and also gigs organised by the military.

I have had some really lovely moments in music.

What’s the day job?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m a builder and carpenter. I could have tried to go into music full time when I was younger, but I had children when I was quite young and I had to have a regular income. But I’ll never stop playing.

Where can we find more info and gig details?

Follow Supersonic Soul on Facebook.