Community group in Chichester needs you!

By Shirley Barnes
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 12:42 BST
Calling all enthusiastic and community-minded individuals!

We're seeking a passionate volunteer to take the reins of our local Macular group, supporting 35 members who meet monthly. As the new lead, you'll have the opportunity to:

  • Make a real difference in the lives of people living with macular conditions
  • Develop your leadership and organisational skills
  • Build relationships with a like-minded community
  • Create engaging and informative meetings
  • Collaborate with local healthcare professionals and organisations

If you're looking for a rewarding role that allows you to give back to your community, we'd love to hear from you. Previous experience isn't necessary – just a willingness to learn and support others. Let's chat about how you can help shape the future of our group!

