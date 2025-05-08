Community group in Chichester needs you!

Calling all enthusiastic and community-minded individuals!

We're seeking a passionate volunteer to take the reins of our local Macular group, supporting 35 members who meet monthly. As the new lead, you'll have the opportunity to:

If you're looking for a rewarding role that allows you to give back to your community, we'd love to hear from you. Previous experience isn't necessary – just a willingness to learn and support others. Let's chat about how you can help shape the future of our group!