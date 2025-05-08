Community group in Chichester needs you!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Calling all enthusiastic and community-minded individuals!
We're seeking a passionate volunteer to take the reins of our local Macular group, supporting 35 members who meet monthly. As the new lead, you'll have the opportunity to:
- Make a real difference in the lives of people living with macular conditions
- Develop your leadership and organisational skills
- Build relationships with a like-minded community
- Create engaging and informative meetings
- Collaborate with local healthcare professionals and organisations
If you're looking for a rewarding role that allows you to give back to your community, we'd love to hear from you. Previous experience isn't necessary – just a willingness to learn and support others. Let's chat about how you can help shape the future of our group!