CPRE Sussex director Paul Steadman: Planning proposals double down on failed approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In this latest column, CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman discusses the flaws in the government's proposed planning reforms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government is proposing changes to the planning system which double down on approaches that have failed for decades.

They include centralised housing targets which require local councils to open up precious land to speculative development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the current government proposals, every area in West Sussex would see increased targets. Worthing has the biggest increase at a huge 168%. This is followed by Chichester (59%), Crawley (40%), Adur (21%) and Arun (5%).

Building work in Sussex.

The proposals reinforce developers’ control of the housing market. They perpetuate the myth that granting planning permission means the houses we need will be built.

The biggest frustration? These flaws mean that, much like their predecessors, the proposals will fail to deliver the outcome the government says it wants – truly affordable homes that people need in the places they are needed.

Instead, Sussex will be overwhelmed by more development, threatening green spaces and places for wildlife while also placing pressure on already overstretched infrastructure and land for food production and flood management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we oppose planning policies or housing developments, we are sometimes accused of taking a NIMBY approach. However, this is not what CPRE Sussex wants or needs.

What we need is an approach grounded in sustainable development and the provision of truly affordable homes for social rent.

Planning should be about balancing our needs for housing, food, water, employment, health-promoting green spaces and nature.

It should also be said that there are some elements of the proposal we welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the emphasis on developing brownfield land first and the ambition to increase renewable energy provision.

Good policies should be based on providing social rent housing and creating thriving communities with the physical and social infrastructure they need and mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

This includes good quality housing that does not overheat or get too cold, protection from coastal and other forms of flooding and provision of food and other services that can be derived from land that is not under concrete.

Handing over large chunks of our countryside to developers in a rush for growth is the opposite of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know we are not alone in wanting to protect precious green spaces and landscapes.

The importance of those areas, and how much they mean to our local communities, was once again emphasised at our Countryside Day, held earlier this month.

More than 1,000 visitors enjoyed the chance to learn more about efforts to protect, restore and celebrate the Sussex countryside during the event at the Knepp Estate.

It was fantastic to see how passionate people are about the amazing spaces we have on our doorstep, and the need to protect them from future threats, including inappropriate development and climate change.

If you would like to know more about how you can help to protect, promote and enhance the Sussex countryside, visit www.cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved