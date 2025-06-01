Crawley Borough Council Leader: Our Borough’s crest shows the strong civic pride here in Crawley

At the recent Annual Council there were some notable events, as there always are, but, in particular, I was pleased to see our Mayor Sharmila Sivarajah, fresh from the annual council which had re-elected her for a further term of office, unveiling our restored borough crest here at the new Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Mayor was joined by myself and many invited councillors (past and present) from over the years who will have passed under the crest many times in its original position above the main entrance to the old Town Hall. It has always been the intention to move it safely into the new Town Hall to take pride of place in the mezzanine.

This crest is not just a decorative feature. It is an emblem of our town’s identity, our values, and our journey. Its origins date back to 1957, when the original coat of arms was granted to Crawley Urban District Council by the College of Heralds. That moment marked Crawley’s emergence as a New Town - full of promise and ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in 1974, Crawley was granted borough status. A new coat of arms was commissioned and formally granted in 1976. This incorporated elements of the original design while reflecting the town’s growth and evolving character. It was presented to the council in 1977, and since then, it has stood as a symbol of civic pride and unity.

Newly restored, the Borough's stone crest has now been safely installed in the Town Hall.

The shield features a cross, representing Crawley’s central location and connectivity. The nine gold martlets symbolise the original neighbourhoods of the New Town. The acorns pay tribute to the oak forests of North Sussex.

The crest itself, a palisaded crown topped by a lion with a hammer, honours the Crawley Development Corporation and the industrious spirit of Manor Royal. The supporters - an eagle and a winged lion - represent Gatwick Airport and our national identity.

And the motto, “I Grow and I Rejoice,” is taken from the writings of Seneca the Younger, a Roman philosopher, statesman, and playwright of the 1st century. This reminds us of our town’s enduring optimism and progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the care and dedication of our specialist stone conservation contractor and council officers, the crest has been carefully removed from the old building, cleaned, restored and relocated, to preserve this piece of our heritage.

I hope it will serve for many years to come as a reminder of the pride we have in Crawley, and what has been achieved in the New Town's lifetime.