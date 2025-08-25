Crawley Borough Council Leader: Our council is taking effective action on climate change

I know many of us care deeply about our environment. Whether it’s noticing fewer bees in your garden or hotter, drier summers, the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly visible.

And that is why continuing work on environment and climate change is so important. But too often this gets lost in talk about carbon savings, which can be very abstract. Those of us in public life need to spell out to people more of the benefits. It's about achieving things we all want, like warmer homes, cleaner air, better and cheaper public transport. Carbon savings aren't the product.

And this subject is too important for the populists trying to fight the culture wars to hijack. Denying climate change is much like the flat earth people, it’s not “woke nonsense”, they're ignoring established science.

Most people are still concerned about climate change and its impact on them within their lifetimes, but also conscious of the need for renewable energy and how this helps other desirable goals such as greater energy independence for the UK.

In December last year, Crawley Borough Council approved a new climate and nature emergency declaration linking the burning of fossil fuels with climate change, poor air quality, and a loss of nature. It committed the council to accelerate efforts to reduce its direct environmental impact, work with residents and business to limit emissions and protect biodiversity, and lead efforts to adapt to an already changing climate.

I’m pleased to report that we are already making progress. The new solar panels installed in the K2 car park have created one of the largest ‘solar carports’ in the south east and is helping to reduce the cost of running the leisure centre.

The long awaited Re-energise Manor Royal initiative is up and running, and will use grant funding to install up to 2,500 solar panels that will reduce the cost of energy for local businesses and encourage further investment.

And our Crawley Homes team have been upgrading insulation and installing new heating systems in over one and a half thousand council homes across the borough, making homes more comfortable, reducing energy bills and improving air quality.

Most of these projects used grant funding or private sector investment. We want to hear your ideas to ensure Crawley is a safe, green and pleasant place to live for generations to come. Please contact [email protected] with your questions or suggestions!