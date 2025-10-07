Crawley Borough Council Leader: Our Labour council’s ambitious plans for Crawley

This week, the council under this Labour leadership are bringing forward a new plan as part of a very substantial agenda that displays the joined up thinking and impressive scale of vision we retain as a council, even at this late stage in the council’s life.

This is because Local Government Reorganisation means that Crawley Borough Council will cease to exist and the responsibilities will be transferred to a new council. Before this happens, we want to ensure that the council remains focused on delivering for local people.

We cannot do everything in the time we have left, as much as we would like to, although we will try our best to do as much as we can, and have to make choices about the outcomes we want to see. In this plan we focus on five areas which we believe tackle the biggest challenges that the town faces, as well as improving the town, its services and facilities so that everyone can get the very best from Crawley.

These areas are to create a thriving local economy with green jobs, tackling the housing emergency, ensuring that Crawley is a vibrant town with high quality facilities, build connected and thriving communities and to prepare Crawley for the future.

The council’s plan will see exciting plans to improve Goffs Park in the heart of Crawley

In addition we make five key commitments to Crawley in this time: we will develop and implement a new economic and place making vision that maximises the opportunities to develop Crawley’s vibrant economy, work with Network Rail and WSCC to deliver the improvements we promised to Three Bridges Station, get major new housing projects underway for Crawley residents and develop a pipeline for new homes to tackle the housing emergency, create a lasting legacy for the borough and its residents by transforming Goffs Park in the heart of the town and we will look to create a new Town Council that protects and champions the new town offer for residents.

We’ve undertaken detailed assessments to be assured our plans to build over 540 council homes in the coming years are affordable for the council, an ambitious but achievable target for a council of our size.

In a time of uncertainty, our plan sets out our clear direction to continue delivering and that Crawley is in the best place for the future when a new council starts the next chapter of our town’s story. We will make that happen.