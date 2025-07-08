Crawley Borough Council Leader: This Borough needs a Town Council to help protect what makes Crawley great

A Town Council could help ensure the New Town's public services and assets are kept for the whole community to enjoy.

This week a motion was published for debate at the next Full Council in which it is proposed to hold a Community Governance review with a view to the creation of a Town Council for Crawley, which would, if the review were to find sufficient evidence to support it, establish a parish tier and bring us in line with the vast majority of Sussex and Surrey which already have such councils covering their areas.

The reasons for investigating this are numerous but the main one is that we are at a time of change in how our local government is organised in this country. This process is likely to create local unitary authorities of significantly larger size and population than the existing town boundaries we are used to here in the Borough.

Town and Parish councils where they exist can play a role in maintaining a focus on place and civic identity that larger strategic authorities find less easy to achieve. In addition they can build a closer direct relationship with residents and help achieve greater local democratic discussion and accountability with residents than a more remote local authority.

Crawley has a unique identity and history within Sussex, based on its origins as one of the first New Towns created after the war, with an ethos and service provision that sets it apart from many of the surrounding areas.

There have been Mayors of Crawley for almost as long as there has been a council for the specific area, such a Town Council would mean that tradition could also continue uninterrupted.

Of course, a Community Governance Review would not commit the council to any specific course of action, but if it were to find a Town Council was feasible, it could be an important way to preserve many of the assets and aspects of the New Town which are most precious to its residents and people who have lived here for many decades, and make this the place we all value today.