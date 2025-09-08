Crawley Borough Council Leader: Zero tolerance on fly tippers and litter louts in Crawley

Earlier this week, Crawley Borough Council announced we are hardening our approach on keeping the Town clean, with increases in fining for those who litter, engage in fly tipping or otherwise leave our local environment and street scene in an unacceptably poor state. A change that I very much support.

Supported by new powers given to us by the Government. From the beginning of this month, fines for fly-tipping increased to £1,000, up from the previous maximum of £400. Individuals caught deliberately dropping litter will now face a £150 fine.

Currently, council staff pick up an extra 250 bags of litter a day which are sent to landfill. In the last year, there has been a record-breaking 1,906 fly-tipping incidents reported. The Council is now spending £1.3 million taxpayers money a year clearing fly-tipping and be under no doubt, those responsible for environmental offences will be held to account.

It’s not just a financial issue. The time and resources required to clean up these offences significantly reduce the council’s capacity to deliver other essential services, including maintaining parks and open spaces, new play equipment, and cutting the grass. These new penalties send a clear message: environmental crime will not be tolerated. We’re asking residents to take pride in their town and help us protect it.

And with the increase in fines we will be backing this up with the stepping up of enforcement. There will be no exceptions. Some of the most deprived areas in Crawley are some of the worst hit by this antisocial and irresponsible behaviour, but it happens in many areas across the Borough.

While the council’s dedicated team gathers physical and digital evidence, identifies offenders, and pursues legal action to hold perpetrators accountable, residents can also report incidents and provide information such as vehicle details, locations, or times, that can assist investigations. Reports can be submitted quickly and easily via https://my.crawley.gov.uk.

West Sussex County Council's restrictive booking system, which might suit some people has never been a particularly helpful step as it has clearly added an additional obstacle that others won't engage with. Ever since it was introduced, in the face of many objections, including mine, it is no co-incidence that fly-tipping has significantly increased. But the Tories at West Sussex have never been particularly bothered about that. It's cheaper for them to run and the additional clear up required is a statutory duty for Borough and District councils, so it's not their budget to get worried about.

One of the few silver linings of the current local government reorganisation is that it suddenly will become their budget again, a small crumb of comfort I suppose. Perhaps they'll change their approach? Hope springs eternal.