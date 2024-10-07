Crawley Conservative leader: Chagos Islands decision is a dreadful mistake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am disgusted with the Labour Government for its appalling capitulation to Mauritius, by surrendering our sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory. This is a permanent decision of monumental proportions that has serious known consequences and will have serious unknown and unintended consequences.

This is the worst and most stupid foreign policy decision I can ever remember seeing a UK government make. Keir Starmer and David Lammy are an absolute disgrace. They’ve crossed all red lines of how a British Government should act.

Firstly, the displaced islanders and their descendants, many of whom live in Crawley and are British citizens, have been treated appallingly by a Labour government for a second time. It’s a fundamental principal in the UK that we operate with the democratic consent of the people. Overseas territories like Gibraltar and the Falklands had referendums on their futures. Where is any referendum or any say for the Chagossian people?

Shamelessly, Labour tried to spin blame onto the Conservatives because the previous government opened negotiations with Mauritius. Labour are lying and didn’t have to make any deal. If they had any backbone, they would have stood up to the tiny island nation of Mauritius and told them where to go.

Submitted article

Secondly, the long-term viability of the globally strategic US/UK military base is not secure. Now Starmer has waved the white flag, China and certain African nations (of such standing that they won’t criticise Russia at the UN for invading Ukraine) will back Mauritius to move the goalposts, limiting the lease and what activity can be done there. We will be powerless, and of course, expect Chinese spying and military activity nearby, enabled by their new Mauritian hosts.

Thirdly, such pathetic weakness from the UK government will significantly embolden authoritarian regimes around the world. They now know they can chip away and weaken the west further, getting away with it. Ultimately, the chances of a total annexing of the South China Sea and a future Taiwan invasion has increased. The world is a dangerous place and Labour’s naïve stupidity has made it more dangerous for us - permanently.