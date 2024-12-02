Crawley Foundation: Current standings and exciting opportunities within Foundation’s Education Department.

Are you finishing school in September and wondering what’s next? If you’re passionate about football and keen to continue your education, we have an exciting opportunity for you here at Crawley Town Community Foundation.

Our 16-19 Football Education Programme offers a unique blend of academic learning and high-level football training, designed for students who want to stay in the game while developing in their Education, completing a Pearson BTEC Sport Level. Whether you dream of a career in the sports industry or want to develop skills for gain opportunities, this programme could be your perfect match.

This year's squads are currently 6th in the South Premier, and 8th in the South Reserves.

Our South Premier team recently won against Norwich City FC SP 2-1. With goals from M.Saunders and skipper F.Hammond, the programme is going into the new year with high expectations. Apply now to join us for the next set of trials on Monday, 23rd December and take the first step toward an incredible journey.

You’ll experience our UEFA Qualified coaching, make new friends with like-minded teammates, and see what makes our programme stand out. Don’t miss your chance to combine education with your love for football. Please go to www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/education to apply and secure your spot at the trials! Join us and be part of an ever-growing programme.

We have another exciting opportunity to work within the programme as our we currently have a BTEC Tutor vacancy. The role will see the individual deliver the educational element of our Football & Education programme, alongside the Education Manager, ensuring planning, teaching and assessment are to the expected high standards.

As a key figure in delivering the programme, this role involves creating engaging, work-related lessons by leveraging resources from the Foundation and Crawley Town Football Club. A strong focus on student welfare and safeguarding is essential, following the organisation's established policies. Additionally, you will support students in exploring post-education pathways and provide constructive feedback to parents/carers during review meetings.

Applicants should be a qualified teacher or possess a relevant teaching qualification. If this sounds like your next venture, please go to ctcommunityfoundation.com/ourvacancies to apply.