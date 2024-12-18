Crawley Foundation: Extra Time Hubs enjoy festive feast!

The Extra Time Hubs Christmas meal is our participants highlight of the year! Last Friday , we were back better than ever before with a choir, raffle, and quiz.

As our participants arrived, there was a festive buzz in the air as they got chatting and handed out Christmas cards to fellow participants, all enjoyed a drink from the bar which was opened especially for them by Crawley Town FC.

We were lucky enough to be joined by a local choir on the day, many of our participants were up singing along together, with a favorite being ‘we wish you a merry Christmas’ which brought everyone together to have a sing along before the food was served. Cooked and prepared by catering staff from Crawley Town FC, the Christmas lunch was served!

With help from Nuffield Health our staff dished up the lunch and distributed them to our guests. Many participants commenting on how enjoyable the food was.

Chior

Next up was the raffle, they had been offered the chance to buy tickets throughout the afternoon, with the hope in winning prizes such as Crawley Town Merchandise, Chocolate, Jewelry, and gift sets. Billy, our Community Development Officer, drew the numbers with help from many participants. The day was nothing short of amazing, with many participants sharing their gratitude ‘A BIG thank you to the Foundation team who work so hard for us all so that we can enjoy coming to our hub every week, and most of all look after us .

Thank you for a lovely meal, and making Christmas so special. Thank you for the excitement of taking me to Charlton, best time ever, also the biggest highlight of WEMBLEY. These are BIG achievements I have reached and without your kindness and support and love, I would never have got to where I am now, I am eternally grateful.

To all the staff, bless you all. Happy Christmas’ and ‘I had such a fantastic afternoon. It was lovely to be able to share some Christmas spirit with some amazing friends and make new memories. Thank you to everyone, that made this afternoon possible. You don't know what this afternoon really meant to me’

Extra Time Hubs is open and accessible to all, with numbers increasing and new faces accessing the session each week. The Innovation Electrical suite the Broadfield Stadium hosts special guests, games, seated exercises, pool, and conversation with Walking Football outside on the ball court.

If you would like more info or would like to get involved, you can find out the programmes timetable weekly via the Crawley Town Community Foundation website, or by calling 01293 410000.