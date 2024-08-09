Crawley peaceful protest: One arrested and two men escorted away as police thank community for their support
Around 400 people attended the event at the Squareabout. You can see our live coverage here.
Sussex Police said: “We have tonight facilitated a peaceful protest in Crawley. Police had a significant presence and there were no incidents of note.
“Following a small anti-immigration protest at the location, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening or abusive behaviour contrary to the Public Order Act and remains in custody at this time.
“Two further men were escorted away from the area by police and were issued with a Section 35 dispersal order.
“We would like to thank the community for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep people safe.”
