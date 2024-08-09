Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One man was arrested and two men escorted away from the peaceful protest in Crawley tonight, said Sussex Police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 400 people attended the event at the Squareabout. You can see our live coverage here.

Sussex Police said: “We have tonight facilitated a peaceful protest in Crawley. Police had a significant presence and there were no incidents of note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO The people of Crawley were united in their message against racism - and I was incredibly proud to be there

The protest in Crawley | Picture: Mark Dunford

“Following a small anti-immigration protest at the location, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening or abusive behaviour contrary to the Public Order Act and remains in custody at this time.

“Two further men were escorted away from the area by police and were issued with a Section 35 dispersal order.

“We would like to thank the community for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep people safe.”

You can see a picture gallery of the peaceful protest here.