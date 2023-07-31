Crawley Town Community Foundation Education Academy returns for pre-season

The Foundation’s Education Academy welcomed 22 new students to the Broadfield Stadium for the first day of pre-season last week, while the Premier League Kicks Council announced a clothes donation drive for Refugees Welcome Crawley.

With the new academic year starting in September the players were given a short tour of their new home with a gym induction to mark the beginning of the pre-season schedule.

​Education Academy manager Holly Walker said: “Today is our first day of pre-season.

"We've got our first-years in; there’s a new batch of about 22 of them starting their first day with us here at Crawley Town.

Adam Djellab begins pre-season (Photo: willvictorphoto)

"They're going to be doing a gym session with Adam, our coach, teaching them the techniques and what they need to know about the gym before we get into more than the nitty-gritty of the pre-season phase.

"Next week we’ve got the the returning second years coming in and we're doing a team building exercise at Footgolf where the first year and second year are going to hopefully get to know each other and do a bit of team bonding.

"Throughout the week we'll be doing a fitness testing, a bit of training and then on the Friday we have our first pre-season fixture against Soccer Elite.”

​Pre-season fixtures follow with Sutton, QPR and Charlton Athletic some of the games to be played before the season-proper begins.

​Some more youth football has been announced at the Foundation with a new free Premier League Kicks sessions at MUGA in Three Bridges.

The session will take place in August only, on Thursdays from 10.30am to 12pm.

​The free eight to 18 years football programme has initiatives that get young people involved in social action projects and volunteering in their communities.

This month they have started a clothes donation drive for the refugee community in Crawley.

In partnership with Refugees Welcome, participants attending Foundation sessions are invited to donate clothes to either coaches or at the Foundation office.

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people.

Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

