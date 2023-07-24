Crawley Town Community Foundation Girls teams finish year with Hastings fixtures

The Foundation’s Elite and Development Centre Girls’ teams played fixtures against Hastings United Academy last week as the programme’s first year came to a close.

The teams, which have players aged ten to 13 years old, were given the opportunity to play a second round of fixtures after their first against the Chelsea Foundation earlier in the year.

Natalie Taylor, the Foundation’s football and sports participation coach, organised and oversaw the games.

She said: ​“We rounded off an amazing first year of our girls-only football programme at Crawley with fixtures for all age groups against Hastings Girls Academy.

Foundation Elite and Development Girls under-10s (Photo: willvictorphoto)

"Every player applied themselves excellently, with competitive games displayed throughout the evening.

“With the FIFA Women’s World Cup and women’s football being so prominent, I am proud to be part of a development programme which provides access at a local level to talented girls seeking opportunities to improve their skills, develop their understanding of the game, and progress in football.”

​The ball court pitch has served as the Foundation Girls’ platform to showcase their football and to express themselves this past year and it was a good-spirited and competitive evening of football there – a fitting culmination of dedication from players, coaches and parents over the year.

​As the current block of the Elite and Development Centre’s programmes comes to an end, the next season begins in September with details on trial dates to be finalised by the beginning of August.

Elite and Development Centre Girls under-13s team (Photo: willvictorphoto)

Outside of the centre, the Foundation has free girls-only football on Fridays, from 6pm-7pm on the Broadfield Stadium ball court.

This is part of our Premier League Kicks football provisions for ages eight to 18.

The over-50s social community Extra Time Hubs, hosted at the Broadfield Stadium every Friday, has welcomed a new wellbeing session in partnership with Nuffield Health Crawley.

The Low-Level Rehab Exercise class is aimed at those aiming to get more active and perhaps involved with Walking Football after some time out of exercise.

Nuffield Heath’s Ben Davie said: “We’ve been doing some really purposeful work in working with some seniors who are about to play some walking football. We deliver a strength and conditioning session that is specific for football but also for everyday life.

"This includes single leg exercises, balance, challenging them mentally and physically ultimately to give them some tools to take into their day-to-day life.

“It’s important to be active because activity football, community, togetherness is going to be so purposeful for your mental health.

"As you get older there is limited opportunity to do these types of things, but there is also something that can be done – whether it be walking football, whatever it may be and for me the most important tool is activity, exercise for your own physical and mental well-being.”