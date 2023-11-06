The Foundation has begun November with a brand-new street dance session and is hosting an Extra Time Hubs Christmas meal this winter.

The Crawley Town Foundation returned to usual delivery last week after the October half-term came to an end and the Soccer Schools programme finished with visits from Crawley Town first team players.

Staff have been back delivering school clubs around Crawley and the Elite and Development programme returned to training after fixtures played out during the week out.

​The Community Development team at the Foundation has teamed up with Brighton-based DanceHub CIC that delivers the Y.E.S Project in Crawley.

The project aims to empower young people through dance, giving the opportunity to take the lead on sessions and get creatively involved with street dance with instructor Jade Hand.

Jade said: “The programme aims to engage, inspire and empower inactive young people in Crawley to get involved with street dance.

"It aims to improve dance technique and we do work on leadership, teamwork and creativity.

"There are chances for the young people with our voice meetings to take the project to the next level.

"We use dance to inspire young people to take the lead.

"So whether it’s just coming to a session and leading a few counts of eight or people coming to us saying they’d like to choreograph for the next week – it just builds confidence.”

​To get involved, the sessions are Tuesday’s, 5pm-6pm, at the club’s Broadfield Stadium suite, upstairs, and is completely free.

The sessions are in partnership with the Foundation, DanceHub CIC and Premier League Kicks, and welcoming to all and any eight to 16 years old.

​The Foundation is also hosting another Extra Time Hubs Christmas Meal this winter and is looking for support to help tackle loneliness and social isolation.

​Following last year’s successful Christmas meal, as part of the over-50s Extra Time Hubs programme, the Foundation is looking for businesses and supporters to donate towards the cost of the festivities, to enable our participants celebrate together.

​At £20 a head, businesses can contribute towards the meal, to be held at the Innovation Electrical Suite, Broadfield Stadium and make some memories for participants.

To donate or for more information, please get in touch [email protected]

​The foundation is also looking to recruit a BTEC sport tutor for the Education Academy programme at the stadium.

A QTS qualification is essential for the role and a background in sport is desirable.