Crawley Town Community Foundation teams up with ​​​​​​​DanceHub for fun sessions

The Premier League Kicks campaign has had a great start to the new season and is going to be expanding its reach in Crawley, by partnering with local dance group DanceHub CIC and their Y.E.S Project.

​The Premier League-funded Kicks programme is focused on engaging young people aged eight to 18 within their communities and active in sport.

Already this year it has offered the opportunity for the Foundation’s Premier League Kicks Council to plan and deliver Social Action projects, which saw great success with its Protect the Planet challenge in August.

The council collected clothes for local refugees alongside community partners in order to both recycle wears but also to clothe those arriving in Crawley going without.

Broadfield Stadium (Photo: Getty Images)

​As part of the programme, the Foundation will now host a dance group in the Broadfield Stadium Innovation Electrical Suite in association with Dancehub’s Y.E.S Project (Youth Empowerment by Street dance).

This will be for those between the ages of eight and 18 looking to get into dancing, learning something new and being active.

The sessions will begin on Tuesday, October 24, and are open to all – regardless of ability.

​Tomorrow afternoon, the Foundation will be attending Everyone Active’s K2 Leisure Centre for the Winter Warm Up event between 11am-3.30pm.

Staff will be on hand as part of a day of activities to stave off the incoming cold weather and get people moving.

There will be bowls, badminton, walking cricket, soft tennis, reminiscence sessions, yoga and seated exercises and is hidden-disability friendly – the event is free.

​The Foundation’s Soccer Schools also take place in the half-term between October 23-27 and is for any ability players aged five to 12 years.

These have historically been at near capacity and can be booked at www.officialsoccerschools.com/crawleytown

​The Foundation is also looking to recruit a media and content manager to oversee all the media output for the charity.

Some experience in a similar role including marketing, photography, videography and social media is required with a flexible November start.

To apply please send a CV and covering letter to [email protected]

Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people. Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.