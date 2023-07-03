This week the Crawley Town Community Foundation can announce their partnership with Everyone Active that sees free football provisions expand in Crawley.

The nationwide group has over 200 facilities, three million visitors and operate a Crawley branch – K2 Crawley – on Pease Pottage Hill.

​For five weeks over the summer period the Broadfield 3G pitch opposite the Crawley Town Football Club stadium will be used to accommodate the Foundation’s Premier League Kicks programme every Tuesday afternoon.

The sessions will be run by the charity’s UEFA qualified coaches between 3.30pm-5pm and is suited to players of all abilities between the ages of 13-18.

​The Foundation’s community development manager Matt Calver talked up the importance of working with Everyone Active.

He said: ​‘The goals of Everyone Active, K2 Crawley and the Foundation are one and the same – to get people fit, active and socialising and so we’re thankful that they believe in what we do enough to help us with our free provisions.

“​The Premier League Kicks programme has been great for both the Foundation and the young people in Crawley that play in it.

"It has given participants a platform to both get fit but also to engage in social and community issues through the Premier League Kicks Council here.

“​To be able to put on more of these sessions means to extend our reach and to engage more young people into social action and keeping fit.

"We would like to thank the staff at Everyone Active for their support and we’re very pleased to be working together.”

​The community development team are expanding themselves and are looking for applicants to join as a community development coach.

Alongside this is a number of positions open at the Foundation as it moves into the new academic year and summer months.

The Foundation’s career page is now on the website with information on how to apply for: education academy manager, BTEC sport tutor, community development coach, and elite and development coordinator.

​

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people.

Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

