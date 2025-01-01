Crawley Town Community Foundation’s 2024

2024 at Crawley Town Community Foundation

We have had such an amazing year this year at the Foundation, from Premier League tournaments to promotion at Wembley we have done it all!

Back at the start of the year, our February Soccer Schools participants were treated to a quadruple player visit, many participants returning in Easter to be treated yet again with guest visit from First-Team players. Our Education Programme made it to the semi-finals of the cup, and this was just the start of our Football Education programmes success this year.

In the following couple of months we took Maidenbower Primary School to Brighton & Hove Albions training ground to play in the regional Premier League Primary Stars Tournament, which was a huge success in encouraging young girls in Crawley to play sport and get involved with the programme. Our Premier League Kicks participants were also in tournament action down in Portsmouth, with our Girls team winning the fair play award, and our Boys team finishing second after missing out on the top spot and a trip to St Georges Park by a single point!

Where do we even start with May 2024? Firstly, our Education Department were victorious against BHASVIC after winning 5-4 on penalties at the end of a fierce 1-1 contest, to claim the Sussex Schools Cup. W.Heater pulled out two unbelievable saves during the penalty shoot-out. He has gone also gone on to train with the first team later in the year, this was a massive achievement for him and our Football Education Programme.

Also in May, with Crawley Town making it to Wembley to play Crewe Alexandra in the League 2 Play-Off final, with the Foundation proudly as front of shirt sponsor. Smart Energy GB very kindly offered some of their ticket allocation to gift to a local family for each team. Brothers and Crawley Town fans, Tristan, and Lawson, saw the reds Club gain promotion to League One, in recognition of Lawson’s hard work in a local school where we run programmes.

In the summer, Kellogg’s Football Camps hit Crawley, and we were providing fun football days at the Broadfield Stadium. The mayor visited our Extra Time Hubs session, and socialised with participants, held the League One trophy and had a tour of the Stadium. Our Football Education programme welcomed new students in September and got off to a flying start in the League.

As the days got shorter, and the air got colder, we recently saw the expanding provision of our Girls Development programme. Every Monday from 5pm-9pm we run girls’ sessions at the Broadfield Stadium, empathising our commitment to getting more girls into football.

On behalf of Darren Ford, Head of Foundation, and all the staff and trustees at Crawley Town Community Foundation, we would like to say a huge thank you to our participant’s, partners and volunteers who make the Foundation what it is today - we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without you.

Roll on more Football, Community Spirit, and Success in 2025!