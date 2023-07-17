The Foundation has been on a summer recruitment drive with a number of vacancies available to help grow the charity this year.

Tomorrow is the last opportunity to apply for our elite and development coordinator position with the closing day approaching. This is available for an experienced football coach with an FA Level 2 coaching qualification to plan and deliver the development centre for under-seven to under-16 youth teams.

​The Premier League Primary Stars coordinator vacancy is also available with the Premier League-funded education support programme running another year in Crawley schools. Someone with experience in school support and curriculum and extra-curricular activities.

​The Education Academy is looking for a new manager to plan and deliver the Pearson BTEC Level 3 Sports programme at the Broadfield Stadium. A teaching qualification is essential for the role and with experience in teaching BTEC programmes is desirable.

Broadfield Stadium (Photo: Getty Images)

​Last week the Foundation was hosting a batch of stadium tours at the Broadfield Stadium with students from Our Lady Queen of Heaven coming twice in a week for activities and quizzes on the day.

The Foundation were also glad to receive young people form the Southgate First Cubs to learn a little history about the ground, the club and what happens behinds the scenes of a Football League club.

Any enquiries for stadium tours should be directed to the football and sports participation manager David Kingston at [email protected]

​The Premier League funded free-football programme at the Foundation took place at Maidenbower Park last week with its social action project taking place.

The players took the initiative to organise a litter pick at the park to help clean up the space in which they play.

Social action projects are a big part of the Premier League Kicks initiative, getting young people engaged in their community and working to make it a positive environment.

​The final places for the Soccer Schools programme that kicks off on July 24 are available on the Foundation website, too.

The schools are for all-ability players aged five to 12 and coached by our qualified staff on the Broadfield Stadium ball court.

Running from 9am-3pm every week day there will be games, awards, stadium tours, activities and football throughout the day.

​To find out more about the Premier League Kicks programme, our vacancies or the school programmes we offer visit the Community Foundation website.

n Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people. Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.