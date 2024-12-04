December update from Nusrat Ghani MP

As we approach the end of another busy year, please allow me to reflect on some of the local successes and work that has been done to support our communities.

I am hugely grateful to the voters of Sussex Weald for returning me to Parliament in July. I continue building on my strong record of delivery and I am pleased that we’ve had some great news for several local organisations receiving Government support. Amongst others, these included: Beacon Academy in Crowborough and Uplands Academy in Wadhurst benefitting from multi-million-pound funding for building upgrades; the 1st Horam Scouts receiving over £27,500 for improvements to their facilities; investment of over £70,000 to help Hailsham swimming pool improve its energy efficiency; and over £297,000 for a new Community and Health Centre in Mayfield and Five Ashes. Improvements to water infrastructure are also taking place across the constituency, including in Halland, Hellingly, Wadhurst, Rotherfield, Heathfield and Punnets Town, as well as the £30 million upgrades at Bewl Water reservoir.

It's also been a year of huge success for TeamGB and I’m incredibly proud that Sussex Weald has its own Olympic Gold Medallist Emily Craig from Mark Cross, who began her career at Bewl Bridge Rowing Club. I was pleased to meet Emily to congratulate her in person, and I continue working with our organisations including Hailsham Active and Horam GAP project on boosting accessible sports facilities in the area.

There are many ongoing projects which I will continue progressing next year including work with: Southern Water to prevent flooding and sewage overspills; Sussex Police on tackling rural crime and enhancing road safety; Ashdown Forest CEO and Conservators; our local charities including Rotherfield St Martin, Care for the Carers and Wealden Works in Heathfield; and the National Farmers’ Union and our fantastic local farmers.

It has been a busy year with lots of wonderful news and wins locally, but there is more to be done. Please be assured that I will continue to work hard in 2025 to campaign for more resources for Sussex Weald and to ensure that your concerns are heard in Westminster. This year, my office helped over 10,000 residents and I continue to hold weekly surgeries to provide advice and representation. If you need my assistance, please email me at [email protected] or visit my website www.nusghani.org.uk for more information.

I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.