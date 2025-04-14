Dr Annelize Meyer, Clinical Director at Meyer Clinic, Chichester, wants to talk about vaginal health and rejuvenation…

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meyer Clinic Founder and Clinical Director, Dr Annelize Meyer believes Vaginal Health is still not discussed openly enough and that the revolutionary treatments now available are largely going under the radar for many patients, due to a lack of information and candid conversation. Meyer Clinic is on a mission to change that.

Along with lingering taboos surrounding the subject, Dr Annelize explains there is still a lack of open discussion, despite most women suffering from various challenges at one time or another. A lack of or lower levels of hormones at any life stage, causes drops in oestrogen levels in the tissue, which can negatively influence the diversity of the vaginal microbiota, causing a number of challenging side-effects, such as tenderness, dryness, itching and recurring urinary tract infections. There can be many reasons for this - during and after menopause, after breast cancer treatment, after child birth, long term-use of progesterone-only pills and use of GNRH analogues for fibroids or endometriosis all can have a knock-on effect.

Dr Annelize says, “We now understand that the gut-microbiota brain axis, the gut-vaginal axis and the gut-vaginal-bladder axis are all connected and there is a complex interplay between all three systems, influenced by circulating hormones. At Meyer Clinic, we are now able to test vaginal health and a patient’s microbiome profile with a specialised swab that undergoes PCR testing - this involves using short synthetic DNA fragments called primers to select a segment of the genome to be amplified, and then multiple rounds of DNA synthesis to amplify that segment to provide accurate and reliable data, which in turn allows for a more personalised prescription of treatment.” Dr Annelize Meyer, MB CHB, DRCOG, DFFP, JCTGP, DIP DERMATOLOGY, AFMCPTM-UK, DNALIFE, BHRT

Maintaining vaginal health is vitally important for general health and wellbeing; Vulvovaginal atrophy, dryness and irritation, pain during intercourse, pain when urinating and recurrent urinary tract infections can all be managed with the right supplementation and intervention, and with increased information and discussion, patients can have access to the right treatment at the right time.

Dr Annelize Meyer, Founder and Clinical Director, Meyer Clinic

At Meyer Clinic, the team actively supports patients, with vaginal health consultations in their newly built Chichester clinic. To treat vaginal dryness and irritation, Meyer Clinic offers NewGyn and Desirial®, both medically proven, revolutionary treatments to support long-lasting improvement for these symptoms.

NewGyn

NewGyn, a one-of-its-kind treatment, contains Polynucleotides as well as hyaluronic acid offering a long-lasting, cutting-edge solution for regenerating the vulval area, improving tone and elasticity, tackling dryness and discomfort, boosting labia rejuvenation and even restoring vaginal health after childbirth. This simple, ‘lunchtime’ procedure has a treatment protocol of three sessions, about 2-3 weeks apart.

DESIRIAL® and DESIRIAL® Plus

Another cutting edge treatment available at the clinic is DESIRIAL® and DESIRIAL® Plus, an injectable hyaluronic acid treatment, performed by Meyer Clinic’s resident Gynaecologist Ms Neelima Dixit, which helps repair tissue, restore moisture and elasticity. Over time, hormonal changes linked to the menopause, weight variations and pregnancy may all lead to a loss of shape in the labia majora, which can become thinner (fat atrophy), affecting the appearance and texture of the genital area. The labia majora is injected to increase the volume of this area, achieving a fuller, plumper appearance, making daily life and intimacy more comfortable. Procedures take around 20-40 minutes following consultation, and typically last up to 12 months.

Contact Meyer Clinic for more information and consultations 01243 771455