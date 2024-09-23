Dr Beccy Cooper MP: Catching up with the community in Worthing West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As September gets us back into the familiar routine of work and school after summer holidays, as a new MP I find myself on recess from Parliament while the political parties hold their conferences.

This means that, as well as heading to Liverpool for conference this week, I can spend more time here in Worthing West catching up with residents in surgery, listening to success stories and issues arising for our local businesses and voluntary organisations and visit more of the brilliant community events that are going on in our area.

Amongst many highlights from last week, I really valued catching up with childminders at their Magic Minders get together. They are a group of passionate, capable professionals doing one of the most important jobs in our society – delivering early years development and care for our children, without which the next generation will fail to thrive and reach their potential.

I also very much appreciated meeting our local Ukraine Support Group. They are doing a fantastic job making sure that the Ukrainian members of our Community are well supported as they continue their lives here and wait daily for updates from their home country.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP.

The Better Business Show, organised by our local Chamber of Commerce and Adur and Worthing Councils was a pleasure to behold, not least because of the amount of home grown enterprise and talent that was so proudly on display. Special mention must go to Andy’s Angels for their human fruit machine – the first (and probably last!) time that I dress up as a strawberry for a very good cause!

This week also saw a by-election in my home ward of Marine in Worthing. I was disappointed that Mary Mernagh was unsuccessful this time as her experience of local government and passion and knowledge on the provision of services for young people would be such a welcome addition to our Council. But I absolutely wish the newly elected Councillor every success and hope that he enjoys the role as much as I did!