Dr Beccy Cooper MP - celebrating Our community spirit and local businesses

This weekend reminded me of the incredible community spirit that makes Worthing West such a wonderful place to live and represent.

Despite Saturday’s stormy weather, I had the pleasure of spending the morning with Cllr Sam Theodoridi visiting small businesses on The Strand Parade. The welcome we received was as warm as the coffee in the café!

Local businesses are at the heart of our community, and I am committed to supporting them. Many raised concerns about shoplifting and antisocial behaviour, issues that need urgent attention. We discussed how new government policies, including neighbourhood police officers and tougher prosecution for shoplifting. I will also be following up with the council, police, and the landlord of the unused land near the shops to explore how we can transform it into a safe, welcoming space for all.

After a productive morning, the festive spirit truly came alive at the St John Christmas Fair in Marine Ward and the Heene Community Centre Christmas Fair. From meeting Father Christmas himself to the residents behind the stalls brimming with holiday cheer, it was a joy to see so many people come together to celebrate. A particular highlight was joining Cllr Tom Ellum, who deservedly won first prize for his spectacular Christmas jumper—an award that lit up the day as much as his festive outfit did!

Thank you to everyone who made the day so special. Together, we show how vibrant, resilient, and connected our community truly is from our small businesses to our community Christmas cheer!