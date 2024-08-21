Dr Beccy Cooper MP: Celebrating the outdoors in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a Member of Parliament, I am thrilled to highlight the incredible strides our community has made in enhancing the green spaces within Worthing.

I am writing this week’s column on the way back from a wonderful break in the Forest of Dean with my family. It’s a magnificent place to relax and let the kids blow off steam in the great outdoors.

Over the past year, the Trees for Streets partnership has flourished, thanks to the involvement of residents and local businesses. Together, our hard working communities, proud of their town and the environment, sponsored 81 new street trees, each one contributing to a healthier environment and attractive street scene.

These efforts are more than just beautification—they are vital to our town’s future. Street trees provide shade, helping to cool our urban areas, especially during increasingly hot summers.

They support biodiversity, offering a haven for wildlife, from birds to butterflies. Furthermore, trees play a crucial role in soaking up carbon and water, helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and reducing the risk of flooding.

Our coastal home has the potential to be as lush and green as the South Downs National Park that we have on our doorstep. Research shows that communities surrounded by nature experience improved mental and physical health, with greener neighbourhoods also being better cared for, with less litter, flytipping and antisocial behaviour.

I encourage everyone in Worthing to consider how they can contribute to this movement. Whether you are a household, a group of neighbours, or a local business, you can help make Worthing greener.

If planting a tree isn’t feasible for you, there are still plenty of ways to get involved. Community gardening, allotments, or even a simple plant on your windowsill can make a difference. Let’s continue to work together to make Worthing a greener, healthier, and more beautiful place to live.