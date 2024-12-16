Dr Beccy Cooper MP - finding light in winter: my first Christmas as your MP
As we head into this festive season, I want to take a moment to thank you all for the support and trust you’ve placed in me.
This time of year can often feel a little dark, with light in short supply. But I’ve found that even a simple walk along our beautiful beaches can work wonders for the winter blues.
Taking a moment to breathe in the fresh sea air and soak up the daylight, even for just a few minutes, can make all the difference. If you’re wrapping up your final week of work or school before the break, I encourage you to take care of yourself and find a little time for those small joys.
As I look ahead to 2025, I’m excited about the opportunities to continue working together to make Worthing West an even better place to live, work, and enjoy life. Let’s aim for a happy, healthy, and hopeful year to come.
From my family to yours, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!