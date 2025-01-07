Dr Beccy Cooper MP: I hope that together we can make 2025 a healthy, prosperous year for us all.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A very Happy 2025! I hope that you had the opportunity over the Festive period to relax. Christmas often brings its own type of busyness, but it is a good opportunity for most of us to down tools, reflect on the year past and think about the year ahead.

For me as a new MP and my amazing team, the second half of 2024 was an extremely busy period.

Learning as quickly as possible about working in Parliament, and then starting to figure out how to be a good MP for my fellow residents here in Worthing West. I confess that by the time I got to Christmas, I was pretty tired and grateful for the break with family and friends!

Looking ahead to 2025, I want to make sure that myself and the team are working as effectively and efficiently as we can to improve people’s lives and to represent you in Parliament in the things that really matter.

Dr Beccy Cooper MP at NO. 10 Downing Street

I will continue to use my background as a public health doctor to champion your health and wellbeing, whether it is in those key areas of a healthy home, access to green space and clean water, and provision of good schools and good jobs.

Or in the specific NHS issues of access to a GP, a dentist, and timely treatment in hospital when you need it. National policy will affect all our lives and through my work on the health select committee, learning from you when we meet in surgeries and on visits, and representing your views in Parliament.