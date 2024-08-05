Dr Beccy Cooper MP: Standing together in West Worthing

It is Summer recess for Parliament, which gives me a few lovely weeks back at home in Worthing West to reflect on what has been a whirlwind start to the new job!

In my maiden speech I reflected how struck I have been by the kindness and decency I have encountered in staff and MPs alike in these first weeks in Westminster.

Politics does not have the best reputation as a place where good people are trying to do things that improve our lives. I suspect that my time there will not always be uplifting, but I am optimistic that if we are realistic about who we are and what needs to be done, we can bring out the very best that we are able to be on behalf of you, our residents and communities.

The last session before Parliament finished was led by the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, as the appalling events unfolded in Stockport. MPs from all sides of the House were clearly shocked and upset and offered their deepest sympathies and support to the community of Stockport.

In subsequent days, the violence and riots that have broken out across the country have been met with condemnation by the vast majority of people. I stand shoulder to shoulder with our Muslim community and people who are feeling fearful at the moment.

Ours is a country built on multiculturalism and diversity and all the joy, creativity and richness that these things bring.

I am proud to be part of this country, to represent Worthing West and all our different communities here and will continue to work alongside you and for you as we learn how best to improve the lives of our residents together.

Last week I met Angmering constituents at the first of my regular MP surgeries. It was productive and informative to hear the concerns raised and wonderful to be visiting people and neighbourhoods across West Worthing.

I look forward to seeing you out and about this summer. If you have a query or an issue I might be able to help with, please do email [email protected]