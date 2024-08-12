Dr Beccy Cooper MP: Standing together in West Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Now that Parliament is on summer break, I have the chance to enjoy a few weeks at home in Worthing West and reflect on the eventful and fast-paced start to my new role representing our community.

It's been another busy week in the Worthing West constituency I am proud to represent as your MP.

The week started off with a visit to Worthing Mosque to meet with faith leaders and make sure they know our community will not abide racism and homophobia. I offered my solidarity and reassurances that I am doing my utmost to keep people safe and confident to go about their lives. We believe in bringing people together, not sowing division.

I welcomed the increased security measures for mosques by the government and the words of deterrence to trouble-makers by the Prime Minister. The peaceful protests we have seen across Sussex have shown how our neighbours are willing to stand against hate. I’d like to thank Sussex Police who went above and beyond to keep us safe from disorder.

My colleague Jess Phillips MP joined me at the delightful Ropetackle in Shoreham-by-Sea. We discussed her new role as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls and what we need to do to improve safeguarding in society.

Catching up with local residents in Durrington at the Community Centre was next up alongside our brilliant local councillors. We discussed the need for community development and holding property developers to account to ensure they are creating healthy, sustainable neighbourhoods.

I have of course been enjoying all that Worthing has to offer from Ferring to the top of the Worthing Wheel on the seafront. We finished the week exploring the South Downs at Highdown Gardens - a perfect spot for a stroll in the sunshine before the nights draw in.