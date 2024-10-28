Dr Beccy Cooper MP: Supporting local housing and honoring traditions: A busy week in Worthing West
On Friday I started the day with a constituency surgery to discuss some tricky issues kindly hosted by East Preston Parish Council.
I then went up to meet with the Angmering Community Land Trust. It was fantastic to see the high-quality starter homes at Swallows Way, where affordable rent and shared ownership options make these much-needed two and three-bedroom homes accessible, thanks to the land trust.
However, it was the development at the Mayflower site has stalled because the land trust can only access high-interest loans.
I will write to the Housing Minister this week to explore what can be done to support grassroots initiatives like this that I hope will play a vital role in addressing the housing crisis.
On Saturday morning it was back to East Preston to celebrate the Yarnbombers who have done a grand job decorating the village, and particularly the poppy cascade in St Mary's church, in honour of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
And last but by no means least - A huge thank you to Worthing Borough Council and Time for Worthing for another fantastic 'Jack on the Green' at Beach House Park.
The park was filled with an array of stunning light sculptures that brought the space to life!
Personally, I couldn’t get enough of the adorable owl sculptures—they were a real highlight!