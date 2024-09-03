Dr Beccy Cooper MP: The power of taking a break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our lives can be so busy and all consuming that even if we love what we do and where we are, we can lose our joy in life if we don’t allow ourselves time out from the everyday.

Last week, I was very fortunate to get away for a week with my family before heading back to school and work.

Taking a break is an essential thing for all of us to do in order to recharge our batteries. If you are fortunate enough to be able to go away on holiday, it is often an opportunity to see a different part of this country or even a different part of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We spent a lovely week on the North Coast of Cornwall, enjoying the spectacular “Poldark” views, the excellent surf (the kids rather than me for that one!) and the very tasty cream teas (definitely me!).

Dr Beccy Cooper MP.

Even if you haven’t managed to get away this summer, I hope that you were able to enjoy a bit of staycation time, where you took five minutes for yourself to enjoy some peace and to let yourself reflect.

Good mental health is grounded in our ability to take time to reflect and to process what is happening in our lives. Without this, we can often find ourselves not enjoying work, struggling in our family lives or isolating ourselves from friends.

As someone who has a pretty busy job and family life, taking time out is something that I can often forget to do.

A holiday is always a good reminder to me that taking a few mins every day to be mindful can be as refreshing and worthwhile as a week on the beautiful Cornish (or West Sussex!) Coast.