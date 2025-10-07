Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Airbourne and proposals for the Claremont Hotel

I’m delighted to confirm that Airbourne will be flying high in 2026. This year’s event was, in my view, the best yet. Across four brilliant days, we welcomed record crowds and enjoyed a spectacular programme of flying.

None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of those who donated to help make the event such a success. Thank you to each and every one of you.

Looking ahead, I have every confidence that Airbourne 2026 will be even bigger and better. Our Events Team is already hard at work to secure the very best displays, ensuring that Eastbourne continues to host one of the premier airshows in the country. Airbourne relies on the support of residents, businesses, visitors and volunteers – so if you would like to help keep Airbourne flying, please do check out the Airbourne website: visiteastbourne.com/airshow.

Alongside this good news, progress is also being made on the future of the Claremont site. I encourage residents to visit the dedicated website ( www.claremontsite.co.uk) to see the latest plans and updates. I have met with both the previous and current owners to hear their vision, and as a Council, we have been clear that the façade must be retained. As a Grade II* listed building, this is not just desirable but a legal requirement.

The question of how the interior of the building should be used is more complex. Developers will need to demonstrate that restoring the site as a hotel is no longer financially viable. That evidence will then be carefully and independently assessed by our planning team.

We must ensure that our proud tradition as a visitor destination is safeguarded and that any future use of Claremont strengthens – rather than undermines – our tourism sector and the character of our seafront.

Finally, next week (Wednesday, 15 October, noon to 7pm) we are hosting a drop in at the Town Hall for residents to learn more about community governance and considering whether or not Eastbourne should have further democratic representation post Local Government Reorganisation, where Eastbourne Borough Council, along with the other districts and boroughs and county council are merged under one authority. This will be a good opportunity to share your views, as well as complete our survey.