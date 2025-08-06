Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Anticipation building towards Airbourne air show

The anticipation is building towards the airshow which starts next week.

Every year, Eastbourne welcomes over 200,000 visitors for this spectacular event, and it remains one of the highlights of our summer calendar. Airbourne not only showcases breathtaking aerial displays but plays a vital role in supporting our local economy. From hotels and restaurants to shops and attractions, the financial boost this event brings is essential for a seaside town like ours.

While many other towns across the country have sadly closed the chapter on their airshows, Eastbourne has proudly kept Airbourne flying. We do this not just because of tradition, but because we understand how important it is to our tourism offering and businesses.

Crucially, I’m pleased to confirm that this year’s show will once again be carbon neutral – something we are deeply proud of. Through carefully managed offsetting, we’re ensuring that Airbourne can continue to thrive while respecting our environmental commitments. It’s a balance we take seriously.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the incredible support of our volunteers, sponsors, and community partners. Their dedication, energy and belief in this event keep it aloft year after year. I extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them.

Airbourne 2025 lifts off next Thursday, and I hope you’ll join us to enjoy the thrills in the skies and the fantastic atmosphere on the ground. If you’re able to contribute, please consider making a donation—every penny helps to keep Airbourne flying high into the future.

We can’t wait to welcome you.