Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Eastbourne's submission for future of local government

Last week, Eastbourne Borough Council submitted plans for the future of local government in East Sussex. If approved by government, these proposals would create a single unitary council to replace both East Sussex County Council and the district and borough councils, including Eastbourne, Hastings, Wealden, Lewes, and Rother.

This is the next step in the government’s plans for devolution and local government reorganisation. Our submission reflects what over 14,000 residents told us in a recent survey- you do not want to see East Sussex divided. I want to thank everyone who took the time to share their views.

Unfortunately, proposals from Brighton and Hove City Council tell a very different story. They have consulted fewer than 2,000 residents, yet their plans would affect more than 1.7 million people across Sussex. Their approach would create five separate unitary councils, splitting East and West Sussex, and, according to our research, would introduce extra costs and unnecessary complexity. In short, their proposals have minimal impact on Brighton but a huge impact on East and West Sussex.

In not consulting, they have shown scant regard for the residents of Sussex. This is hardly surprising given that their leadership, including Cllr Bella Sankey, has placed over 200 of their own residents, often with complex needs, in temporary accommodation in Eastbourne and other areas many miles from the day-to-day support networks in Brighton that these people rely on.

Cllr Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

Not content with tearing apart the support structures of those most vulnerable, they now wish to tear apart our long-standing communities and neighbourhoods across East and West Sussex.

We are clear with government - devolution and reorganisation alone will not fix the deep-rooted financial challenges facing local government. This view is shared by leaders across East Sussex and beyond.

While I support our submission, we do also recognise concerns that this new council could be considered remote. I continue to make clear the reasons why the new council's home base should be in our town, and I hope by recognising this early, we can ensure the new authority - and it is a new authority - will have local services and resident engagement at its heart.

To ensure your voice continues to shape the future, we have launched a Community Governance Review. This asks residents for their views on how Eastbourne should be governed under a unitary structure, including whether a parish or town council should be created.