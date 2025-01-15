Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Get yourself vaccinated - hospital admissions going up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A big thank you to the team at Eastbourne Theatres as this year’s Panto, Snow White, came to a close last Sunday.

Chris Jordan and the team worked tirelessly to deliver a fantastic show, and special mention goes to Martyn Knight, our brilliant Pantomime Dame, who has performed for over 20 years. Tickets are already on sale for next year's panto, Peter Pan, at the Welcome Building and online. You may be aware that Eastbourne is blessed with two pantos – so I’d also recommend booking now as well for the Hippodrome Theatre (also online and at their box office).

You may have seen recent coverage of our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP). SWEP is activated nationally when temperatures drop below freezing to provide accommodation for anyone sleeping on the streets and take advantage of the night shelter and services provided by The Salvation Army in Langney Road. I wanted to thank all our community partners who help with this service. As many of you are aware I am sure, rough sleeping and temporary accommodation is at an all time high and I’m really grateful for the support our of community in helping those most vulnerable.

I also visited Leaf Hall in Devonshire, a vital community hub offering outreach and support services. While there, I met with South Downs Health and Care, who are running COVID and flu vaccination clinics. According to the NHS, hospital admissions for flu were 3.5 times higher in the first week of the new year compared to last year.

Councillor Stephen Holt

For those eligible, SDHC is running walk-in vaccination clinics at Hampden Park Health Centre on January 22nd and 29th, and at Eastbourne Library on January 25th. Stay safe and protect yourself against flu and COVID this winter!

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council