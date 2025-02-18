Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Have your say on where local decisions are made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The government has this week released a consultation on whether Sussex should have an elected Mayor. This is an important opportunity for residents to have their say on the future of local governance and how decisions affecting the county are made.

If the proposal moves forward, the Mayor would be elected in May 2026 and would hold a strategic oversight role covering the entire Sussex region, including Brighton. The position would come with significant responsibilities, particularly in areas such as long-term investment, economic growth, housing targets, transport infrastructure, and skills development, among others.

Like many others, I have mixed views on this proposal. There are certainly potential benefits, such as improved coordination of large-scale projects. However, there are also concerns about how power would be distributed and how decisions are made in terms of local accountability. That is why it is crucial for residents to engage with the consultation process and share their views. I’d encourage you to visit the Government website and complete the consultation.

In addition to this, we will be conducting our own consultation regarding the possibility of creating a unitary authority in East Sussex. This could potentially include the establishment of a new town council, and we are keen to gather as many opinions as possible on the matter. More details on this will be provided in due course, but if you would like further information in the meantime, please do get in touch.

Cllr Stephen Holt

On a different note, this Sunday marks the return of the Eastbourne Half Marathon, which starts at Princes Park. Many dedicated runners will be taking part, with many raising money for the incredible St Wilfrid’s Hospice. I’d like to wish the very best of luck to all participants and extend my gratitude to the organisers, whose hard work makes this fantastic event possible.