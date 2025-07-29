Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Huge thank you to all involved in the Victoria Place project

Cllr Stephen Holt

Firstly, I want to say a huge thank you to all those who have been involved in the Victoria Place project. It was great to visit this last weekend and see so many visitors and residents enjoying live music at the Pop Up Park, but also see for myself the quality of the work.

This landmark project has been paid for as part of the last Government’s Levelling Up Fund. Whilst the pedestrianisation works are probably about 50% done, it’s really exciting to see the transformation already.

I also want to thank Phil Taylor, the exceptionally talented stonemason. Last year, thanks to Cllr Andy Collins, Phil generously restored the Beachy Head Memorial free of charge. And now, in between the downpours last week, he’s done it again – restoring the plinth of the Seventh Duke of Devonshire statue, again without charge. As Andy rightly said, “An amazing guy – if we all do our bit, great positive change can happen.” The plinth has never looked better.

Another community hero shout-out goes to Carol and John Bowman, who are once again organising the Friends of Seaside Rec fun day, with the support of their brilliant team of volunteers. Please do pop along this Sunday – it’s always a great event that brings people together.

The restored plinth.

And finally, I’m pleased to share a major milestone for housing in Eastbourne. After many years of campaigning, we’ve introduced an Article 4 Direction. This means that from now on, small HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) in Devonshire, Meads, Upperton and part of St Anthony’s will need planning permission.

As the councillor for Devonshire – where over 70% of our town’s HMOs are located – I’ve long pushed for this change. HMOs are a vital part of Eastbourne’s housing, but we need to make sure they are well-managed and properly balanced within our communities.

By bringing in this policy, we aim to improve standards for both residents and their neighbours, and it’s just one part of our wider commitment to raise the quality of housing across the town.