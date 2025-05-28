Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: huge thank you to all who supported this year's carnival

Firstly, a huge thank you to everyone who came along to support this year’s fantastic carnival. It was a true celebration of community spirit. My sincere thanks to Mina and the Carnival Committee – Andy, Mark, Luke, Christina, Marcus, Nigel and Holly – for all their hard work in making it such a success.

Last week, we appointed our new Mayor and Deputy Mayor. I’d like to thank Cllrs Margaret Bannister and Hugh Parker for taking on these important civic roles.

We’ve also confirmed our new Cabinet, and I’m excited to introduce some refreshed roles and responsibilities.

Cllr Jim Murray continues to lead our vital clean water work and will now also oversee Parks and Gardens. His commitment to a carbon neutral council by 2030, and his work with community groups, is central to our ambitions.

Cllr Stephen Holt

Cllr Colin Swansborough remains our lead on Regulatory Services, Enterprise and Planning. He’ll be driving forward our Local Plan, a crucial document as we meet government deadlines ahead of Local Government Reorganisation.

Cllr Daniel Butcher continues as Finance Portfolio Holder and now also takes on the title of Community Wealth Building – underlining our shared determination to tackle poverty and support residents through the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Jenny Williams takes on the newly defined role of Tourism and Place, covering culture, heritage and leisure. Jenny has already been instrumental in shaping our draft Seafront Strategy, which resumes consultation next month.

I’ve also appointed Cllr Candy Vaughan to lead on Communities and Accessibility, using her experience as a former Mayor to help strengthen our vital community spaces.

New to Cabinet is Cllr Kathy Ballard, who will focus on Public Safety – an increasingly important role as we navigate changes under devolution and continue to press for safer streets.

Finally, Cllr Peter Diplock will continue his leadership on tackling homelessness and delivering new homes. I’m also pleased to announce he is now Deputy Leader – recognition of his work and his deep commitment to Eastbourne.