Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: 'Incredibly disappointed' at plan to use former hospital as asylum seeker accommodation

I am incredibly disappointed that the Home Office has earmarked Esperance House (the former private hospital) as potential accommodation for asylum seekers.

As Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, I have made it clear that the council has significant concerns about these proposals and does not, and will not, support the plans.

While a local council’s control over such decisions is highly limited, I have asked that we explore all possible options to block, delay, and frustrate any attempts by the Home Office to proceed. I am also working closely with our MP to ensure our shared opposition is made absolutely clear.

On a more positive note, last week marked the first meeting of the Airbourne Project Board for this year, where we discussed plans for the airshow. Organising an event of this scale—welcoming over 500,000 people annually—requires immense time, energy, and effort. I am extremely grateful to those who have once again stepped up to lend their expertise and support to the UK’s largest (and best!) free airshow.

As with last year, we remain committed to ensuring that the event is both cost-neutral and carbon-neutral, allowing visitors and residents to enjoy world-class displays. We are also working to improve accessibility, enhance the visitor experience, and ensure that Airbourne continues to be a signature event for our town.

Part of this financial sustainability is highlighting our hospitality offering, and I am delighted that this year’s airshow hospitality packages will be released on general sale from 7 February. The Aviator Club and Aviator Club Private Suites will return, offering fine dining, an inclusive bar, and garden seating. Meanwhile, last year’s sold-out viewing enclosure returns as the Departure Lounge, featuring a premium BBQ lunch, drinks package, garden games, and a relaxed atmosphere.

I appreciate the continued dedication of all involved in this iconic event and look forward to sharing more updates as plans progress. Airbourne remains a highlight of our town’s calendar, and I am confident that 2025’s show will be another fantastic success.