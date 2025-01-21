Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: More public toilets in Eastbourne than ever before

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, we launched our Community Toilet Scheme, and I want to say thank you to all those businesses and community groups that have agreed to take part.

I know how important providing toilets are for members of the public, and our intention has always been to find a way of safeguarding, and indeed improving, the level of toilet provision within the town. It didn’t seem right that last year due to vandalism, there wasn’t a single week where all our toilets were operational.

Our new scheme has two parts. The first involves local businesses and community groups opening their doors to allow the public to use their toilet facilities. The second part sees businesses and groups agreeing to take over previously council-run toilets, ensuring they remain open and operational.

The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive. Of the 12 public toilets Eastbourne Borough Council operates, all are expected to reopen, including those on the seafront and in our parks and gardens. This would not have been possible without the fantastic commitment of local groups and businesses who are working closely with us to make it happen. I’m incredibly grateful for their support.

The other element of the scheme is where businesses and groups have agreed to open their doors to members of the public. Of course, as part of this, our Council buildings will also be open and accessible including the Welcome Building.

Obviously, these are early days, and I am sure the scheme will adapt and develop as it unfolds, but based on those already signed up, we have gone from having just 12 public toilets, to 27. This offers more convenience and piece of mind to those who need to use the loo.

This is just the beginning. We’re still in the early stages, and the scheme will continue to evolve as it moves forward. To help guide people, we will be providing maps, posters, and leaflets showing where the nearest toilet facilities are.

If you would like to sign up to the scheme, then please do get in touch. More details are available on our website.

Cllr Stephen Holt

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council