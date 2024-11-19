Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Protecting council services despite 'tough decisions'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You may be aware that last week Eastbourne Borough Council passed several changes in how we operate, including the future of our public toilets, the Sovereign Centre, street cleansing, parks and gardens and grants to other agencies.

None of these decisions have been easy, far from it, each one has been very tough.

We’re dealing with a homelessness and temporary accommodation crisis and the simple truth is that without the intervention that we have put in place, to make in year savings, the outcome would have been even worse.

Ultimately, if the council is unable to balance its budget, it would be very likely that government appointed officials would close all the public toilets and the whole Sovereign Centre, along with other activities that residents and visitors to our town rely on. This is because, whilst I disagree, the government does not consider services such as swimming pools, public toilets and garden maintenance as statutory services that councils must provide by law.

Cllr Stephen Holt

We are not alone in having to make these difficult decisions. Since 2015, 276 local authority swimming pools have closed due to rising costs, most notably heating costs, staffing and chemicals.

For many years Eastbourne Borough Council has been supporting the Sovereign Centre with annual funding of over £300k. Sadly, these costs just are not sustainable any longer.

The changes we have reluctantly adopted will enable swimming at the centre to continue in the gala pool, whilst also increasing the ‘dry side’ activities, enabling the centre to be more sustainable going forward.

I am determined to do whatever I can to mitigate these painful decisions and, in that vein, I am incredibly grateful to the residents and businesses who have reached out to us to provide new ideas and ways for us to consider working, including on the community toilet scheme.

Finally, I wanted to say a huge congratulations and well done to Qualisea in Terminus Road, who last week celebrated 60 years of trading. A great Eastbourne institution, their fish and chips are – I think – among the best in town!

Councillor Stephen Holt

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council