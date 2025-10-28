Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: The weight of the cost of living crisis

As we approach the Chancellor’s Budget at the end of November, I urge her to remember the millions of people across the UK, including here in Eastbourne, who continue to struggle under the weight of the cost of living crisis.

While the current headlines may focus on macroeconomics and taxing the most wealthy, the reality on our streets is far more sobering - families choosing between heating and eating, pensioners skipping meals, and young people priced out of their futures.

Local food banks and community support are stretched – not least due to Brighton & Hove City Council’s unrelenting policy of sending the homeless and most vulnerable in the city to Eastbourne - and the resilience of many residents is being tested daily. This budget must deliver meaningful support, not just rhetoric. As a council we will continue to do all we can to support those most in need, but it is central government that has the real power to improve the long-term wellbeing of every resident.

On a different note, I rarely wade into debates surrounding the Royal Family. However, I feel compelled to voice my support for moves led by Ed Davey for Parliamentary scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s conduct. Public figures must be held to the highest standards of transparency and accountability. No one is above the law, including Prince Andrew. I hope Andrew is summoned by the Public Accounts Committee and that he attends. I do have great sympathy for the King and the rest of the Royal Family, but we cannot allow these matters to be swept under the carpet. Trust in our institutions depends on openness and integrity.

Cllr Stephen Holt

Closer to home, I was thrilled to see Tommy Widdrington reappointed at Eastbourne Borough. It’s no secret that the start of the season hasn’t gone as we’d hoped, but Tommy brings leadership, experience, and a deep understanding of the club’s spirit. His return has already lifted morale, and I’m confident that under his guidance, the team will rally and begin climbing the league table. Eastbourne Borough is more than just a football club, it’s a cornerstone of our community, a source of pride and unity, and I know many residents will share my optimism for the months ahead.