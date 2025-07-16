Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: We reject Brighton expansion bid into East Sussex

Last week, Brighton and Hove City Council met with the Leaders of East Sussex to share their early thinking on potential Local Government Reorganisation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During these discussions, Brighton expressed their view that they require a population size of around 300,000 in order to be sustainable. To achieve this, they are considering expanding their boundaries into parts of East Sussex, potentially as far as Newhaven.

I want to be absolutely clear in my position on this. For the long-term sustainability, identity, and growth of East Sussex, I firmly believe the county must remain whole. The idea of carving off parts of East Sussex to meet Brighton’s objectives is not one I support. If Brighton wishes to explore boundary changes, I would suggest they look elsewhere—personally, I think Shoreham would be a more logical direction for them to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closer to home, the implications for Eastbourne are also concerning. While it may not be immediately obvious, Brighton’s long-standing practice of placing individuals from outside their area—including those facing homelessness—into neighbouring towns like ours is a real and continuing issue. The creation of a new council that includes Newhaven and is led by Brighton would only serve to strengthen their ability to continue this practice, potentially increasing the pressures we already face.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council.

I have made my objections to Brighton’s proposals clear, and I will continue to stand up for Eastbourne and for the wider interests of East Sussex.

On a separate note, this week we hosted a number of drop-in events at the Sovereign Centre to gather your views. I want to thank everyone who came along to take part. Your input is valued and appreciated.

We’ll soon be launching an online survey to capture more feedback about how the Sovereign Centre can be improved. Comments from the previous petition will also be taken into account and will feed into the leisure consultation as part of our Local Plan in September.