Eastbourne care home grooves on community hospital radio

Katie Brewster, General Manager at Mortain Place care home.

Mortain Place Care Home, were delighted to have been asked to guest on Len Fisher’s Eastbourne people slot on Radio DGH Eastbourne with his super uplifting radio show. Len’s airtime delivers boundless variety to listeners, and following the visit from Katie, Alex and Bex from Mortain Place, the show found a new level of fun.

Katie detailed a day in the life in their care home and was very passionate about the high level of care and daily thriving environment provided to all residents in their amazing home. She was keen to ensure all listeners were able to feel the detail, which sets Mortain Place apart from their competitors. It was clear from listening to her, with her vigour for perfection, that she runs a big care home, with an even bigger heart!

For the final hour of the show, Mortain Place’s activities supremo’s Alex and Bex, took over the show, playing good fun music which had been important to them, in their lives, lifting the mood with their own brand of entertainment! Playing with all the controls and seamlessly fading from one track to the next, chatting together and avoiding complete electrical chaos in the hospital was a joy to experience. Mortain Place care home would like to thank Len Fisher at Radio DGH Eastbourne for allowing their team into the studio, and hope everyone tuning in enjoyed their efforts as much as they enjoyed their time there.