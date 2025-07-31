Expert tricks on rust-proofing your garden gear for summer

As the summer months roll in, it's time to dust off your gardening tools and equipment, but first, one expert is warning that failing to rust-proof your gear could cost you more than you think.

According to Zara O’Hare at Land of Rugs, many people unwittingly shorten the lifespan of their garden tools by storing them improperly or neglecting preventative maintenance.

Most rust damage happens not during damp winter months, but right now, when damp soil, early morning dew, and sporadic summer showers create the perfect storm for corrosion.

Here are five expert tips to keep your gardening gear in top shape all summer long:

Set of gardening tools

Rice, the Cheapest Method Around

Yes, rice. The dry pantry staple acts as a natural desiccant, absorbing moisture from enclosed spaces.

Storing your smaller metal tools in a container filled with uncooked rice can help draw out residual moisture and prevent rust from forming. It's an old-school trick borrowed from both tech and camping communities, and it works just as well for your pruners, trowels, and hand forks.

Oil or Beeswax

Gardening tools

Some swear by rubbing beeswax over metal tool edges, such as clippers, secateurs, and hand tools after thoroughly cleaning them.

This creates a light waterproof seal that protects against humidity and soil moisture. Linseed oil and WD-40 also work the same way to protect the tools against rust and oxidation.

“It’s a fast, cost-effective way to shield against rust, especially for tools you use frequently,” said O'Hare.

Use a Sand and Oil Mixture for Long-Term Storage

For spades, hoes, and larger tools, our expert recommends going a step further and placing them in a bucket of sand mixed with vegetable oil or mineral oil.

Each time you remove the tool, it gets a gentle abrasive cleaning and an oil coat that prevents oxidation. Avoid motor oil, which is harmful to soil if residues remain.

Reduce Humidity

Humidity can really damage tools and cause them to rust quickly. A cheap and cheerful method to combat humidity is to place chalk sticks near stored items. Chalk absorbs humidity, reducing ambient moisture in the storage environment.

Putting a dehumidifier in your shed is a more expensive, but more effective way to reduce rust-causing dampness. People overlook how much damp air is in their shed, even during dry spells, and in reducing it, you can prolong the life of your tools.

Keep Tools Clean and Dry

Finally, always clean tools immediately after use, especially after contact with soil, which often retains moisture and accelerates corrosion.

Keep them dry with this rather unconventional method of sliding socks over the heads of rakes, hoes, and shears to stop metal-on-metal contact and add an extra layer of rust protection when paired with a bit of oil. It’s one of those tips that’s as eco-friendly as it is effective.

"Good garden gear should last for decades,” O'Hare added. “But just a bit of summer care goes a long way in protecting your investment.”