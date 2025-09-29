Faith Matters: Angels

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester, reflects on angels as messengers of God, reminding us of the spiritual reality beyond this world.

Some institutions call this autumn term that has just started the ‘Michaelmas Term’. That’s a reference to the Christian celebration on 29 September of the festival dedicated to the Archangel St Michael and all the other angels.

Of course, at the end of this term we shall be celebrating Christmas when, for those who know the story, Gabriel, another Archangel, will announce to Mary the birth of Jesus Christ.

Angels and archangels shape much of the imagination of the Bible, especially the books of the Bible that are sacred for both Jews and Christians.

Angel statue (Ponte Sant'Angelo, Rome)

The word ‘angel’ is derived from the Greek word for a messenger. These spiritual beings are the messengers of God. They represent the powers and the glory of God, and the instruments used for the worship of God, like harps and trumpets.

Archangels convey important messages, marking them out as more significant from other angels. Gabriel tells of the birth of Jesus: Michael communicates and enacts the overthrow of the powers of Satan, the evil-one.

Because Angels are spirits, they do not have material bodies like ours. The number of the angels is beyond calculation. That was what inspired the medieval debate about how many angels you could balance on the sharp end of a pin. But if you start limiting the number, because you think that angels take up space, you’ve made a serious mistake.

Why does any of this matter? Angels still feature in popular culture, especially in relation to childhood and to death. They express some almost forgotten memory of faith in a world we do not see but know is real.

As technology develops and AI becomes increasingly evident in our lives, the angels have an important role in reminding us that as human beings we are always more than the sum of our body parts. We have a spiritual identity, which opens up to us a world beyond anything we ourselves have invented. We can never be fathomed by an algorithm or a machine.

