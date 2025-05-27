Faith Matters: Ascension Day

The Reverend Canon Deacon Rachel Bennett, Assistant Curate at St John the Divine, West Worthing, reflects on the Christian festival of Ascension Day.

Christians will celebrate ‘Ascension Day’ this year on Thursday 29th May. When reflecting on Ascension Day a couple of pictures come to mind…

Firstly, the ‘Ascension Chapel’ in the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, where on the ceiling there is a cloud and two feet! A literal depiction. The other is of a snow plough, pushing through the snow creating a clear way for vehicles and pedestrians to travel along – a more abstract picture. The snow plough portrays Jesus’ return to his Father, as creating a way forward, where all obstacles have been pushed aside, we may enter the Father’s presence.

Before Jesus’ passion, death and resurrection he began preparing his disciples and friends for what was to come. Soon he would return to his Father, but he wouldn’t leave them alone. They were not to be afraid; he would continue to be with them through his gift of the Holy Spirit, who would give them strength and courage, wisdom and power, love and life, to fulfil his command to continue his ministry. Through the gift of the Holy Spirit, they would be enabled to continue sharing the Good News of God’s Kingdom. It wasn’t until Jesus’ last words to them just before he returned to his Father that everything fell into place.

'The Ascension' as depicted in the stained glass window at St James the Greater Catholic Church, Concord, North Carolina.

The gift of the Holy Spirit which Christians celebrate at Pentecost, ten days after Ascension Day, is given so that we too might continue to share the Good News of God’s Kingdom. These words encourage and enthuse many in their walk with Jesus today, giving them the same joy with which Jesus’ own disciples had when they returned to Jerusalem having been commanded to be his witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth. As Charles Wesley wrote (in 1739), “Soar we now where Christ has led, following our exalted Head; made like him, like him we rise, ours the cross, the grave, the skies.”

