Faith Matters: Death is not the end

The Venerable Angela Martin, Archdeacon of Horsham, reflects on Pope Francis’ death and encourages us to hold on to Jesus when it feels like all is lost.

‘Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places… so that where I am, there you may be also.’

This is a verse from St John’s gospel which is often read at a funeral service. It’s a moment when Jesus is trying to reassure his disciples that even though they are finding it hard to grasp what he is telling them, that he will be leaving, they are not to worry because in the end they will all be together again with him, wherever that may be.

This text is about going home to our heavenly Father and I’m sure it was a great comfort to many to hear this term, used when Pope Francis died just after Easter, ‘he has been called home’. And of course, this is the very essence of Easter and central to our faith, the fact that death is not the end, death does not have the last word, life does. New life which is found through being joined to the life and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Christians believe, that because of Jesus, death does not have the last word.

As Christians we live in an endless cycle of birth, life, death and resurrection alongside all creation. Ideas are born and have a life, then come to an end, we mourn the loss of whatever has come to an end but become witnesses to new life seen growing in the space that opens up.

This is hope, the understanding that even when it seems like all is lost if we have faith and hold onto our firm belief in God and his Son Jesus Christ, despite not being able to predict what might happen next, we know and trust that we will be together again. As Pope Francis said himself, ‘Death is not the end of everything, but a new beginning’.

