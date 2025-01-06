Faith Matters: Happy New Year!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we welcome in 2025, the Archdeacon of Chichester, the Venerable Luke Irvine-Capel, encourages us to play our part in God’s work of making his kingdom more of a reality in our lives and in our world.

New Year’s Day is the eighth day of the twelve days of Christmas. Throughout the world Christians continue to celebrate the Good News that Jesus Christ, Son of God and Son of Mary, is born and that in his birth heaven and earth are united: God is with us.

The beginning of the new calendar year is now marked by crowds gathered waiting for the clock to strike midnight. There is the countdown and anticipation as one year passes into another, the old into the new. This a moment infused with hope – as well as with spectacular fireworks! – as we leave behind all that has been and look forward to the potential and possibilities of all that will be.

For Christians, Jesus is Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. In him the ‘hopes and fears of all the years’ are met as eternity is brought into time and our time is caught up into eternity.

Of course, on Christmas Eve we heard the angels singing “glory to God in the highest and peace to his people on earth”. That angelic song, announcing the birth of Jesus, is the echo from eternity entering into time, the harmony between heaven and earth found in the stillness and silence, the gentleness and humility of the manger in which the Christ-child, the Prince of Peace, is placed.

The invitation to each of us is to join our voices, our lives, to that eternal song. Standing at the beginning of 2025 we can rejoice in singing to the Lord a new song – for ever old and for ever new – for in him all things are made anew: that which fallen is raised up, that which is broken is restored, that which has grown old is restored.

With the Psalmist (Psalm 96), the angelic host, and with the people of God throughout the ages and across the world, we can “sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth.” May that song of salvation, of re-creation and healing, of righteousness and peace, echo in our hearts and lives as we pray for the coming of God’s kingdom here on earth as it is in heaven.

Happy New Year!