Faith Matters: “If you prick us, do we not bleed?”

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester, reflects on the negative power criticism can have, and the role of clergy in our diocese today.

How did you react to the recent press coverage about Rachel Reeves?

Among the better comments was a Shakespeare quote about what makes us human, irrespective of race, gender or social circumstance: ‘If you prick us, do we not bleed? If you tickle us, do we not laugh?

That’s a reminder that people who hold public office might appear indifferent to criticism and ridicule, but they still have feelings.It’s often the damage that hostile comments do a person’s immediate family – their children, or aged parents – that hurts most. And I know how widely this also applies to clergy.

Sheltering from criticism

They know the levels of indifference and scepticism about the Church but still feel the sting, more often than you might imagine, of a vicious comment that is undeserved.

In this diocese we know the shocking, criminal cases in which an evil priest has inflicted lasting damage on young people who trusted them. Survivors of sexual abuse in the Church rightly demand accountability. We work very hard to ensure that is delivered, and that churches are safe for children and adults who need care and support.

But we also know that the overwhelming majority of clergy are committed to loving and serving the community to which they are sent, doing so professionally and reliably, in the name of Jesus Christ.They are often the only professional person who lives on an outer estate or at the heart of a small rural community.

We have just welcomed a cohort of 12 Christians who embark this month on the task of learning how to be a priest for the 21st century.

They come from very varied backgrounds and have taken at least four or five years to prepare for this life. I am impressed by their dedication and energy, and proud to be their guide and colleague.

They don’t want sympathy. They are robust but can be hurt. And most of all, they want to tell you why they believe God exists and loves you.

